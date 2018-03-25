- Louisville’s national footprint continues to grow under Jeff Walz
Men’s swimming secures ninth-place at NCAA Championships
By Matt Bradshaw —
After women’s swimming and diving broke records with fifth place showing in their finals, the men’s team secured a ninth-place finish at the 2018 NCAA Men’s Championships.
The Cardinals tied their all-time best team finish with 156 points after four days of racing. The Texas Longhorns grabbed their fourth straight title with 449 points.
200 breaststroke
Senior Carlos Claverie finished second in the B-finals with a time of 1:52.86. The Venezuelan was beaten by Indiana’s Ian Finnerty, who set a pool record with a time of 1:50.17.
200 butterfly
Freshman Nicolas Albiero won the B-final with a time of 1:40.85. The Louisville native lowered his own National Age Group record while also setting a school record.
Junior Zach Harting finished fifth with a time of 1:41.81. Andreas Vazaios of NC State won the national championship with a record 1:38.60 time.
1650 freestyle
Junior Marcelo Acosta posted a fifth place finish in the event. The El Salvador native earned All-American honors.
Anton Ipsen of NC State won the event after finishing five total seconds ahead of the field.
400 free relay
Albiero (43.17), sophomore Andrej Barna (42.46), Harting (42.47) and junior Matyi Kovacs (43.26) combined for a seventh place finish in the final event. NC State won the A-final and beat the Cardinals’ 2:51.16 time by seven seconds.
You can follow Matt Bradshaw on Twitter @bradmatt8.
Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal