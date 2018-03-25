Baseball splits doubleheader avoids sweep with No. 10 Clemson 4-3, 5-1

By–Brad McGuffin

Game One

After Clemson’s win on Friday night, Saturday’s double header was pivotal for U of L to get things back on track and avoid losing a second straight ACC series.

A win in game one was not in the Cards in the morning start of the doubleheader as No. 10 Clemson won a close one 4-3. Louisville left 14 runners on base.

Sophomore Shay Smiddy got the start for Louisville. Smiddy wouldn’t get out of the fourth inning, but he did manage to strike-out three and only allow three hits. Clemson’s four run 5th inning would be the difference in the game.

The first action of the game wouldn’t take place until the fifth inning

Freshman Michael Kirian replaced Smiddy. Clemson was able to get on the board with a two out bases loaded single by Senior Chris Williams. The single would bring in two runs to give the Tigers a 2-0. That wouldn’t be all for Clemson in the fifth.

The Tigers would add two more runs pushing the lead to 4-0.

U of L would have an answer with some runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth.

Junior Devin Mann started off the inning with a single which lead to an RBI double by Sophomore Logan Wyatt bringing home Mann. Two batters later Sophomore Drew Campbell drove home Wyatt on an RBI ground out to cut into the tiger lead at 4-2.

In the bottom of the 6th Louisville was able to load the bases again, and once again Wyatt was able to work a two out walk to bring in a run drawing Louisville within one at 4-3. However, a ground-out would end the inning leaving the bases loaded.

Louisville threatened again in the bottom of the eighth. However, they couldn’t manage to push across the tying run.

Clemson takes the series after winning game one of the double header.

Game two

The bat’s finally came alive for the Cards in game three of the weekend series as they avoid the series sweep 5-1.

Sophomore Nick Bennett got the start, his first of the season. Bennett went 5.0 IP with seven K’s, which ties a career high.

Sophomore Justin Lavey lead the way for the Cards with bat going 3-4 with three RBI’s.

The action started in the second inning as U of L loaded the bases after three straight singles, Sophomore Justin Lavey would get his first RBI of the day on a fielder’s choice to give the Cards an early 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, Wyatt kicked off the fourth with a single. Later, Junior Pat Rumoro drove in Wyatt on a two out double to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Lavey singled to right for his second RBI on the day. However, Lavey would be thrown out trying to advance to second on the play, ending the inning.

After the third inning, U of L led Clemson 3-0.

Louisville was able to get on the board again in the fifth inning.

Sophomore Tyler Fitzgerald ignited the scoring with a double, followed by a bunt single from Junior Josh Stowers. Wyatt would once again come through for the Cardinals as he would get an RBI two out single to right bringing home Fitzgerald giving U of L a 4-0 lead.

Clemson scored their first run in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI single from Jordan Greene cutting the Cardinals 4-1.

The Cards tacked on one more run in the eighth off a Lavey RBI single to third.

The score remained the same until the end.

Bennett picks up his second win of season moving to 2-0.

Louisville improves to 18-6 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. The next home game is on Tuesday, March 27 at 6 P.M. against Cincinnati.