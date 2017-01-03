State legislature looks to resolve trustees drama

By Olivia Krauth–

If passed, a Kentucky house bill could restructure U of L’s Board of Trustees, potentially ending months of legal battles and stagnation.

House Bill 10, presented by Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-Louisville), would confirm Gov. Matt Bevin’s June executive order that abolished U of L’s board and appointed 10 new trustees. The bill would amend KRS 164.821 to drop the number of U of L trustees from 17 to 10, and would abolish the current board and transition all power to the new board.

Introduced in the house today, the bill would also set guidelines for terms and membership, minority representation and filling vacancies.

Bratcher, the House Majority Whip, declared the situation an emergency in the bill. On Dec. 6, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, U of L’s accrediting body, put U of L on probation due to Bevin’s board reorganization. The one-year probationary period is typically the last step before a school loses its accreditation.

In a Facebook post, U of L’s chapter of American Association of University Professors said if the bill passes, “there is a serious chance that we will lose our accreditation,” continuing to ask readers to contact their legislators.

“I don’t want to sound alarmist, but the fact is that this legislative session may well be make-or-break for the University of Louisville. It’s time to act,” the statement said.

