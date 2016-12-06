U of L retains accreditation, slapped with probation

By Kyeland Jackson —

U of L will not lose it’s accreditation, but still earned a one year probation.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, U of l’s accrediting body, reaffirmed the accreditation Tuesday. However, issues concerning Governor Matt Bevin’s reorganization of the board and SACS standards earned U of L a one year probation. The probation could extend to two years.

“While we are disappointed, it is important to note that this in no way reflects on the quality of our curriculum or our core academic strengths. It focuses solely on issues related to the board governance of the institution,” Acting President Neville Pinto said in a statement. ” The commission’s decision to impose probation does not affect degrees, federal funding (including financial aid available to students), or research grants awarded to faculty.”

The university was scheduled to reaffirm its accreditation in 2017 as part of a regularly recurring check by SACS. University administrators will meet with media to discuss questions Tuesday at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated.