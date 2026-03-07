On Feb. 27, the National Society of Black Engineers hosted its annual Miss Black U of L pageant in Strickler Auditorium. Seven women took the stage to participate in the competition, with sophomore Zaria Pinkston ultimately winning the crown.
Marisa Nzengu performs a banner dance during the talent portion of the pageant, Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Mel Banta / The Louisville Cardinal)
Zaria Pinkson performs a salsa dance for the performance portion of the 2026 Miss Black U of L paegent on Feb. 27, 2026.. (Photo by Mel Banta / The Louisville Cardinal)
Tamyra Eaddy poses during the Evening Gown portion of the pageant, Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Mel Banta / The Louisville Cardinal)
From left, Tamyra Eaddy, Zaria Pinkston and Laila Marshall pose with flower bouquets. Eaddy, Pinkston and Marshall placed second runner-up, first place and runner-up, respectively, Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Mel Banta / The Louisville Cardinal)
From left, Destiny Morris, Miss Black U of L 2025, crowns Zaria Pinkston, Miss Black U of L 2026 on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Mel Banta / The Louisville Cardinal)