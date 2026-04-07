By John Ryan

All chairs were filled for PINK, the University of Louisville’s biggest drag show, on April 3, 2026.

Student performers took the stage for the event hosted by the Cardinal Drag Haus and the Sexuality and Gender Alliance. PINK celebrates LGBTQ+ identity while promoting community.

Attendees were asked to continue supporting queer events and initiatives, like the Safe Haven bill filed by Councilman JP Lyninger, which would legally establish Louisville as a “Safe Haven City” for transgender and gender non-conforming residents. Students will protest for the cause on April 8, outside of Ekstrom Library at 2:30.























