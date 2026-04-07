All chairs were filled for PINK, the University of Louisville’s biggest drag show, on April 3, 2026.
Student performers took the stage for the event hosted by the Cardinal Drag Haus and the Sexuality and Gender Alliance. PINK celebrates LGBTQ+ identity while promoting community.
Attendees were asked to continue supporting queer events and initiatives, like the Safe Haven bill filed by Councilman JP Lyninger, which would legally establish Louisville as a “Safe Haven City” for transgender and gender non-conforming residents. Students will protest for the cause on April 8, outside of Ekstrom Library at 2:30.
Jade Noel strikes a pose at the 29th annual PINK drag show on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan / The Louisville Cardinal)
A student performs at PINK on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan / The Louisville Cardinal)
Cherie D. Naughty performs at the 29th annual PINK drag show on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan / The Louisville Cardinal)
Super Freak strikes a pose at the PINK drag show on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan / The Louisville Cardinal)
Odditiques performs at the 29th annual PINK drag show in the SAC Ballroom on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan / The Louisville Cardinal)
Olympia Gold performs at the PINK drag show on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan / The Louisville Cardinal)
Odditiques performs at PINK on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan / The Louisville Cardinal)
A student performer does the split at PINK on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan / The Louisville Cardinal)
Odditiques performs at PINK on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan / The Louisville Cardinal)
PINK performers cheer as Jade Noel (front) struts on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan)
From left, Valentina Love, Olympia Gold and Jade Noel strike the Charlie’s Angels pose at PINK on April 3, 2026. (Photo by John Ryan / The Louisville Cardinal)