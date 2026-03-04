By Josie Simpson

The Family Scholar House announced on March 4 that it will now be in partnership with Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative (OVEC) starting in 2026.

This comes after the University of Louisville announced that it would conclude its management of the campus on June 30.

The ELC has helped local low-income student parents with a chance to complete their education. These local parents have earned a total of 949 degrees.

Under OVEC, the ELC will now be known as the Louisville Scholar House. The Scholar House will provide early childhood educational services for up to 118 children starting in August 2026.

“Criteria for the program include family income below the poverty level, disability diagnosis, foster care placement, homelessness, and other needs,” according to OVEC.

The CEO of Family Scholar House, Cathe Dykstra, welcomed this new development for the Head Start facility.

“This exciting new partnership with OVEC supports our goal of ensuring that our parents have affordable, accessible childcare for their children in an environment in which they can get a great start – a Head Start – on their own educational path,” said Dykstra.

Jason Adkins, who serves as OVEC’s CEO, also commented in the announcement, “The facility has a tradition of high-quality programming and remains one of the best designed and maintained early childhood campuses in the region. Our goal is to sustain quality, while targeting services to families most in need.”

What’s Changing

According to Adkins, current families who utilize the ELC, many being U of L faculty, will not receive priority for enrollment under new management. Additionally, if the faculty does not meet the criteria mentioned above, it is highly unlikely that they will be accepted.

You can read the full press release from OVEC and the Family Scholar House here.

The ELC Parent Coalition has not responded to request for comment.

Photo Courtesy / University of Louisville Website