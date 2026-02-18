By Josie Simpson

On Feb. 2, the University of Louisville announced it will cut ties with Family Scholar House, ending its 17-year management of the Early Learning Campus.

The ELC provides early childhood education to U of L faculty, staff, students and Louisville residents.

Due to recent budget considerations, U of L stated it no longer has the funding to sustain management of the center.

Upon announcement, Provost Katie Cardarelli stated, “This decision was not made lightly.”

U of L will end management on June 30, 2026, and says it will maintain sufficient staffing through the transition.

“We appreciate the partnership with U of L that laid the foundation for our children to succeed in education and become lifelong learners,” said Family Scholar House CEO Cathe Dykstra.

The ELC Parent Coalition organizing a parent group to urge U of L to keep the center. On average Louisville childcare waitlists can be 6 to 12 months or longer, says the Coalition. They claim that families received zero warning about the end in partnership.

Photo Courtesy / University of Louisville Website