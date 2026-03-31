By Hallie Conley

The University of Louisville Softball team defeated the University of Kentucky 8-7 in a comeback on Wednesday, March 25, winning their 7th game in a row this season.

The game started slowly for the Cardinals. After scoring zero in the first inning and allowing a two-run home run from Maddy Clark, it was looking bleak for Louisville.

The Cardinals responded quickly, though, earning back both runs and holding off the Cats in the second. Sophomore Taylor Monroe hit a two-run home run in the top of the second to earn back the runs for the Cardinals.

Monroe then scored one more in the top of the 3rd on a fielder’s choice RBI to take the lead, but gave up a two-run homer from Kentucky’s Karissa Hamilton in the bottom of the third. The Cats led by one.

Kentucky scored one run in the fourth, and the fifth inning was scoreless. In the bottom of the sixth, Alexa Riddel hit her first career home run to put the Cats ahead 6-3.

Chelsea Mack and Easton Lotus both led off the seventh inning with singles. Bri Despines used those to the Cardinals’ advantage when she then hit her second triple of the year to score two RBIs. The Cats’ lead was reduced to 6-5. Camryn Lookado then came to the plate, where she singled, scoring Despines to bring in the Cardinals’ sixth run and tie the game.

After a scoreless eighth, the Ninth inning was by far the most thrilling of the game. After securing two runners in scoring position, the Cardinals only needed a good hit to take the lead in the top of the ninth.

Madison Pickens stepped up at the plate, hitting a single to right field that scored both runners. The Cardinals lead 8-6, heading into the ninth.

They held the Cats to one run to win 8-7.

With an in-state rivalry that tends to lean in the Wildcats’ favor most years, this was a critical matchup for Louisville this season. But, with some newfound talent and development at the mound and the plate, the Cardinals managed to pull out a hard-earned win in Lexington.

Photo by Nicole Finch / Louisville Athletics