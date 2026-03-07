By Isaiah Iles

The Honors Student Council hosted its annual Battle of the Bands at the Red Barn on Feb. 26. The event builds community within Louisville’s diverse music scene.

Once doors opened at 7 p.m., $3 mocktails were offered to support local charities and give audience members something fun to try before the music began.

Experimental sounds shake the Red Barn

The event started at 8 p.m. when Ceres Black warmed up the crowd with a set of dance music he sampled and produced himself. This got all those in attendance loose and moving. His experimental sounds quickly brought a crowd to the stage. The event resembled a rave with rows of people moving along to his song’s thumping beats.

His movement and energy embodied the crowd’s; every reaction he wanted out of the audience was displayed on stage.

Moon’s music was influenced by nearly every genre; elements of R&B and techno faded into rock guitars. Orchestral strings or flutes created melodies along the way.

“My friend wanted me to join Battle of the Bands, and I wasn’t sure if I should do it cause I’m a solo act,” Black said before his performance.

It’s safe to say attendees were happy he chose to perform. The night’s energy peaked during his beat drops and call-outs.

Shortly after Ceres Moon’s performance, Cherie D. Naughty, one of Louisville’s local drag queens, took the stage. Cherie informed the audience about moshing: the culmination of people dancing, jumping and running into each other, usually in a circular motion.

Something Sandy brings an unexpected guest

Once she left the stage and all the instruments had been set up, Something Sandy began an unconventional set of music consisting of several originals and two covers. A surprise guest musician performed on the keyboard.

This surprise musician did not make an appearance until halfway through the set, when a puppet known as “Gooble” was revealed as the band’s final member. Gooble was met with warm admiration and surprise from the crowd as he assisted the lead singer in performing multiple keys driven songs.

Singer Luke Seals’ warm folk vocal stylings led the band. From folk, to funk, to old fashioned rock ’n ’roll, Something Sandy showcased decades worth of influence within a 30 minute set. Their music had something for everyone, and the crowd was enthralled by their atmosphere and performance.

“Once we come into the practice room, everybody adds their influence so it kind of ends up being this fusion piece,” said Seals. “We’ve got a funk song, a punk song, we’ve got some surf rock, so it’s really varied and all over the place.”

The View From Below saves the best for last

The crowd’s energy was at an all time high when the final band, The View From Below, took the stage. By the start of the guitar’s overdrive-ridden distortion, people in the front were already throwing themselves into each other in a makeshift mosh-pit. When their second song began, everyone in the crowd moving to Keegan Henning’s vocals.

“I’ll be screaming very loud for everybody tonight. Hopefully everybody will enjoy that,” said Henning.

Their songs resulted in the largest crowd reaction of the night. With people moshing with one another and rocking their entire bodies back and forth. The event coordinators participated in the clusters of jumping, rocking, shoving and singing as the band’s performance continued.

The View From Below ended up earning the Battle of the Bands crown with their distorted, growling edge.

Photo by Ashley Poblete / The Louisville Cardinal