By Vinny Porco

Voting in U of L’s 2026 SGA Election is set to open Feb. 23 at midnight and close at the same time Feb. 26.

SGA will send students a link to their unique ballots via email shortly after the midnight opening, and students will have two days to submit their votes before the survey expires.

To kick off the first day of voting, SGA will hold a “Get Out and Vote” event Monday, Feb. 23 from 12p.m. to 2p.m. in the Red Barn. According to the U of L SGA Instagram page, free pizza and stickers will be provided to attendees.

To read up more on candidates, check out The Louisville Cardinal’s “News” section for coverage of the Feb. 11 SGA Campus Issues forum or “Opinion” section for opinion pieces written by several Top 4 candidates.

File Graphic / The Louisville Cardinal