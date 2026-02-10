By Claire Schneider

On Thursday, Feb. 5, Hire Attire held its grand opening, offering students free professional clothing and accessories.

Despite delays caused by the recent winter storm, Hire Attire finally opened its doors last week. The no-cost shop aims to remove barriers and help students through the first steps of their careers.

Hire Attire’s grand opening was scheduled for Monday, Jan 26, though this was canceled. By the grand opening last Thursday, it had already been providing its valuable service to students for several days. Student Success Center Director Katie Adamchik and Executive Vice President and University Provost Katie Cardarelli both gave speeches before the ribbon-cutting.

Students attend fashion-savvy grand opening

During the event, attendees enjoyed sweet treats, including cookies shaped like blazers and heels. For clothing, they explored the many racks of suits, ties, cocktail dresses and other professional wear. The space takes up three rooms and two floors within the Miller Information Technology Center. The bottom room sits below a pair of interview-ready mannequins.

Not only will students find clothing here, but a dressing room and instructions on tying ties.

Going up the stairs to the second floor, there are additional clothing racks and a donation sorting area for employees.

In creating Hire Attire, the Student Success Center provides a need for many students: professional clothing. Whether it be an interview, internship, or networking event, the average college student will need to dress for success.

Initially, this began as a series of pop-up events held in the Student Activities Center, where students could browse clothes sourced from a campus-wide drive.

“After the success of that event, and seeing the demand, it was really clear that we wanted to turn that into a regular space,” said Christy Metzger, associate director of academic and student success.

Transforming the MIT Center

They found an, admittedly out-dated, location in the Miller Information Technology Center. Six months ago, they replaced the 1970s carpet. They also sorted, washed, steamed, and folded thousands of donations from nonprofits across Louisville.

“It’s really gratifying to finally see this professional clothing get on to students,” said Josie Raymond, student success manager.

Now that Hire Attire is officially open, student employee Kaey Alcide’s now logs inventory and dresses mannequins in addition to processing the donations. Alcide learned about the position through their student success coordinator and, like all interviewees, got to pick out a piece of clothing.

“I found the loveliest jacket,” Alcide said. “Downstairs there is a gray box, and it has pictures of the employees and the items that they took during their interview.”

Professional clothing can be a struggle, especially if it’s a student’s first time wearing such clothes.

“Not everybody is under the same circumstance, and a lot of places, they hire based on clothing,” Alcide said.

Hire Attire clothing provides

Additionally, Hire Attire provides support on a much deeper level. If a student has never worn professional clothing, it’s likely their first interview, internship, or networking event.

Hire Attire prioritizes boosting students through these milestones. When looking for that perfectly fitted pair of dress pants, students often open up about their next opportunity and post-grad plans.

“It’s a place where you feel welcome, where you feel belonging, where you can get some support, and know that everyone kind of goes through these rites of passage, and we want to be with you along the way,” Raymond said.

According to the Student Success Center website, Hire Attire accepts donations from students, faculty or anyone the broader Louisville community.

Professional clothing and accessories in good condition can be dropped off at the Student Success Center desk in the Belknap Academic Building. Donation pick ups can be arranged by emailing hireattire@louisville.edu.

Photo by Claire Schneider / The Louisville Cardinal