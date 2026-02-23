By Connor Price

If there’s anything I have learned from my time serving as the assistant to the services vice president, it’s that the services at the University of Louisville have a solid framework, but they continue to fall short of student expectations.

My experience has shown me time and time again that the main problem with our university services is a systemic lack of communication, and that all other issues stem from this central piece. Students may be vocal about their problems, but right now, there is no good way for the services administration to hear them.

Furthermore, the actual services departments like housing, parking, and dining don’t really seem to be on the same page. They argue about things like whose job it is to plow which parking lot after a blizzard, and the students are the ones who suffer.

If we want to dramatically improve our services at U of L without increasing the burden of cost to each student, the key is to open those networks of communication and revolutionize our existing structure.

It is this foundational idea that my campaign centers around. I plan to create a commission on student services. This would entail monthly meetings between the various services department heads and student representatives from each college, residence hall, affiliated apartment, the commuter body and the services committee of the Student Senate. This will help students can bring the concerns facing their particular community directly to the people who can solve them.

Additionally, I plan to invite direct feedback to my administration so that all students can get timely solutions to their services issues.

This would look like QR codes posted in the SAC, Ville Grill, various parking lots, academic buildings, residence halls and affiliated apartments so that all students can send their services issues directly to my administration. From there, my administration would immediately pass it along to the department that can solve it!

The communication piece doesn’t stop there. Open, transparent communication between my administration and the student body is absolutely crucial to ensuring that students are informed about both university-side updates and the progress that my administration is making.

This way, students will be able to see that what they voted for is really being put into practice at U of L. This would also include holding posted office hours so that all students will know exactly when and where they can find me to bring any issues they are facing with their services right to me.

Based on my experience, I know that I can hit the ground running on day one to solve these problems. I have already established working relationships with our services department heads, and I have had the opportunity to read the services contracts that our university is beholden to.

I know what is feasible, and I know how to get it done. I’d be honored to represent you as your next services vice president. So don’t forget, the Price is right!

Photo Courtesy / Connor Price