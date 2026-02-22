By Gabriel Reed

Hello, my name is Gabriel and I am running to be your next academic vice president.

Over the past 3 weeks, I have given presentations, had conversations with students across campus and spent countless hours editing and writing posts for my campaign’s Instagram. The marathon of campaigning has been one of the most difficult yet rewarding things I have ever done.

I am originally from Independence, Kentucky and am currently in my sophomore year studying political science.

Growing up in Northern Kentucky, I was always an avid sports fan, cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds and FC Cincinnati. But the University of Louisville was always close to home in a different way. My mom graduated from U of L in 2004, and from an early age, I knew this university would be on my radar.

When I arrived on campus, I knew I wanted to be involved in something larger than myself.

My first opportunity to do that came through the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Beyond forming lifelong friendships, SigEp challenged me to grow as a leader and to better understand my values.

In 2025, I served as vice president of services, in which I led our philanthropy week and organized our day of service. That experience taught me how to manage logistics, collaborate with different groups of people and stay accountable to a mission bigger than myself.

My commitment to this university deepened when I was elected to serve as an Arts and Sciences senator in Spring 2025, serving as the chair of the appropriations committee. Through the deliberations of the SGA budget, I have collaborated and worked with representatives from every single college, an experience essential to the duties of the academic vice president.

As written in the SGA Constitution, the academic vice president serves on the Faculty Senate, acts as the primary liaison between students and faculty and advocates for policies that impact every classroom on this campus.

With decisions made in Frankfort and Washington shaping the future of higher education, student representation is more important than ever. We need leadership that is prepared to engage seriously in those conversations.

At its core, SGA exists to communicate the thoughts, opinions and concerns of students directly to administration. This responsibility is not one I take lightly. Much of this work happens behind closed doors, but it matters deeply. SGA’s existence protects student rights and ensures our voices are part of the decision-making process.

I believe that my platforms of academic transparency, enhanced professional opportunities and representing all students can provide these.

I cannot promise perfection, but I can promise one thing. I will be an academic vice president who listens first, communicates clearly and advocates for every single student at the University of Louisville.

I encourage you all to follow up with my platforms and my campaign on Instagram @gabriel4avp.

I cannot wait to continue this campaign with you all. I would be honored to earn your vote. On Feb. 23, go with Gabriel!

Photo Courtesy / Gabriel Reed