By Mariana Meneses

What does it mean to be scared? Being alone in a new country is scary. Being thousands of miles from family is scary. Having to learn another language is scary. Trust me, I know what it means to be scared.

Hi, I’m Mari, one of your candidates for student body president, and I’m here to show that even though I can be afraid, I’m never afraid of stepping up.

I’m from Panama. Even though I grew up near beautiful beaches and hot temperatures, which is the main reason I hate the cold, I also grew up with a grit mentality.

Growing up, I was told that working hard is a necessity, not a choice. My parents reminded me that to succeed in life, you can’t just be average; you have to do more.

Coming to the University of Louisville, I did just that. After discovering so many opportunities and falling in love with the campus environment, I can truly say that being at this university has been a privilege and an honor.

This love didn’t come instantly. As a shy freshman in a new country, I was scared to make friends until I met a former student, Alexis Mowen. Taking me under her wing, she encouraged me to join the College of Business Student Council.

Not only did she want me to participate, but she also wanted me to lead, pushing me to run for president. However, my shy little freshman self said no. I felt unqualified. I mean, English isn’t even my first language. However, I got enough courage to run for vice president and surprisingly won.

This is what sparked my SGA involvement. During my time in SGA, I’ve been the COB vice president and president. I’ve not only learned much about myself and the school, but I’ve also found a place where my voice was heard.

I felt represented. I knew this was the ideal SGA, one that doesn’t judge your origins, doesn’t ridicule your looks, doesn’t shame your native language, and makes you feel like you.

During my time as the COB president, I’ve created a feedback form for students who aren’t comfortable coming up to me about their concerns and issues. I did this because I knew how scary it feels to voice your opinion.

Being a shy student back in the day who would never have gone up to anyone, this form has helped me observe weak points of the COB and improve them. Some of these things included restocking vending machines or improving the advising experience.

I want this form to go out to the entire university, so every student has a voice and has a way to share their concerns.

Additionally, I’ve worked hard with my council to create around five events each semester for students’ mental health, success, networking and career readiness. This is experience that listens to what students need and delivers it. Trey Stephens, my running mate for executive vice president, and I want to deliver opportunities like this and more for students before graduation.

After all, this is your SGA. We want an SGA that will work and listen to the students, not the other way around.

That’s why we are ready to LEAD YOUR WAY!

Don’t forget to cast your vote Feb. 23 through Feb 26 so your voice is heard and valued!

Photo Courtesy / Mariana Meneses