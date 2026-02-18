By Trey Stephens

As I began reflecting on the Campus Issues Forum, one moment stood out. During the discussion, one candidate for student body president suggested that an SGA administration should operate in a reactive manner, responding to student needs and university issues as they arise.

While I appreciate the emphasis on responsiveness, I believe there is also strong value in an SGA that is proactive, one that anticipates concerns and advocates for student interests before decisions are finalized.

An administration that looks ahead and engages early can better serve the student body. Doing so requires leadership that is prepared, experienced and deeply committed to the role.

The candidates for president and executive vice president who have those qualities are Mariana Meneses and Trey Stephens. We both bring with us a wealth of knowledge of how both SGA and the larger student involvement complex function.

Mariana comes into this race with over a year of experience as the College of Business council president. In that job, she has led one of U of L’s largest student councils and fought tirelessly for expansion of student services, better graduate school or employment placement and to keep college affordable.

Mariana, during her time as College of Business Council President, has rolled out policies to hear feedback from students. This has included an anonymous feedback form, which we intend to roll out campus-wide, and already have on our campaign account @mariandtreyforsga for any feedback students want to give on how U of L and SGA can better serve them.

The collection of feedback from students with real, unique experiences is paramount to the execution of an efficient SGA administration. Mariana and I have learned a lot of great things from our time in SGA. Perhaps the most important thing we have learned is that in order to make efficient decisions, we need to take in the feedback of all students to make the best-informed decisions. That is exactly what we will do while in office.

Moving on to my own experience, I have, over the past year, been the SGA director of policy, where I have overseen much of the inner workings of SGA, including the Student Senate. From this position I have gained knowledge on how to best enact meaningful change for students through the senate.

I have also gained knowledge on how the Student Senate can function more efficiently and be more accessible. Such changes include cutting down on duplicate senate reports, adopting a virtual voting system and live video streaming senate meetings to ensure that any student that wants to watch a meeting can do so.

Further, as EVP I hope to continue the high levels of activity we have had lately in our Student Senate. I personally have authored more resolutions that have come before the senate this academic year than anyone else. I would look to continue this level of activity from the senate at large and for me personally to work to better the lives of students.

So given the experience that both me and my running mate Mariana have, I think it is clear that we are best prepared to oversee SGA and truly fight for student interests.

I humbly ask you to vote for two candidates that would lead a proactive administration. Vote for two candidates that have real enactable policy to help students. Vote for two candidates that have experience and passion to get stuff done.

There is only one slate of candidates that has all of those things. It’s Mari & Trey.

Photo Courtesy / Trey Stephens