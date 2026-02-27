By Arabella Ceralde

After years of uncertainty, the Spanish club at the University of Louisville has found its footing under passionate new leadership. Current advisor Thomas Edison revived the club nearly two years ago, thanks to the help of students like Sam Warkentine and Izzy Simms, the respective president and treasurer of the club.

Warkentine and Simms agree that promoting the club is a major hurdle. Both set the goal of hosting three to four events per month.

“We’re wanting people to be able [to] just enjoy Spanish outside the class and give people unique experiences,” said Warkentine.

Setting Spanish club up for success

Both officers intend to establish strong foundations for the club under their leadership. Originally, the students struggled with little guidance from the previously graduated officers.

One way the officers are advertising events is through the Spanish professors at U of L. Professor Christina Smith recently got involved with the club last semester and is training to take over as the official advisor.

Professor Christina Smith has been involved with the Spanish club for only one semester, but is bringing her flamenco skills and love for community to the table. The Spanish club is hosting Latin fusion & flamenco dance lessons next month.

Professor Smith dances flamenco at an academy of flamenco arts in Louisville.

“For the last 20 years, my best friends are because I started taking a flamenco dance class,” said Smith.

Flamenco connects Louisville community

One of the friends Professor Smith mentions is Ivonne Obando. Obando is a Colombian immigrant who came to the United States through the university. She graduated from U of L with her master’s degree and now works with the Kentucky Refugee Ministry.

Outside the office, Obando has taught dance lessons for over 20 years.

“What I enjoy about dancing myself is the fact that when you’re dancing, you have to be so connected to the moment,” said Obando. “You are in synchrony with the music, with your body, because if you don’t, you get lost.”

Obando describes her excitement for Spanish club’s dance event. To her, it’s important to see younger faces in classes she typically sees older people in.

The club is hosting the Latin fusion and flamenco dance lessons on March 2 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in SRC Studio 201.

Photo courtesy / Christina Smith