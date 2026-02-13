By Braden Reigel

February is in full swing, and with that comes the day that so many dread: Valentine’s Day.

It’s no surprise that younger adults are having a hard time dating. 44% of Gen Z men today say they didn’t date as teenagers, nearly double the rate of past generations.

Many are feeling burnt out by dating, especially online. Pair that with a college culture that promotes putting off personal desires for a career path, and dating not only becomes hard; it can feel impossible.

In light of such reality, students have opportunities on campus to dip their feet into the dating scene. One such opportunity is U of L’s unofficial dating program, “Bachelor,” now in its second annual series.

Put on by Barstool Cards, an affiliate of Barstool Sports, and Louisville Chicks, an affiliate of IT GIRL and Barstool, single men currently studying at the University of Louisville can throw their hat in the ring and put themselves out there as an eligible man looking for love.

On Jan. 21, the two accounts made a collaboration post on Instagram announcing the competition. Until Jan. 28, students could nominate themselves or others via direct message, stating their name, hometown, major and a fun fact about themselves.

Since then, the series has seen two rounds of voting, systematically eliminating bachelors by popular vote, and asking them new questions each round to give viewers new insight about each candidate. The ultimate winner is promoted on both pages as the best eligible student-bachelor.

This unofficial bachelor series is an example of community-made opportunities for young scholars to dip their toes into the dating pool, allowing other singles to learn more about them.

Students were asked their thoughts on the series, and the reaction has been generally positive.

“I think it’s a good idea because it’s a fun way to get everyone involved with something online,” said Sophie Solis, a U of L junior. “There’s a lot of good choices.”

However, she highlight the concern that this series could be “made into a joke.”Solis pointed out the general unserious nature of the competition and its potential detriment to the candidates’ self esteem and they’re treatment online.

Despite concerns, positivity stays for the competition. Another junior, Kendall Giles had similar praises for the series.

“The traction that it has right now is a lot,” Giles said.

She said many of the candidates are “cool guys who just needed a chance to put themselves out there.”

The series is pulling the interest of singles and couples alike. Creating good community engagement and the possibility for some singles to find their better half.

There’s only one question left: who will be U of L’s next bachelor?