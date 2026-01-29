By Eloy Sarmiento

On Friday, Jan. 30, the mesmerizing magic of models and music performers from a variety of cultures will be on full display at the 24th annual International Fashion Show. The Student Activities Board organized the event; it will be held in the SAC Ballroom.

Everyone is invited to attend for free. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and modelling will start at 7. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get good seats.

Enchanted forest is this year’s theme. Students will showcase styles from every continent, including Antarctica. IFS is one of the largest annual campus events and demand for it has grown. Around 90 students, both models and performers, will participate this year. This is 30 more than the previous year.

Event coordinator Fatima Saucedo Rodriguez says students represent an increasing number of countries each year. Attendees can expect to see more Asian countries represented at IFS 2026.

Based on IFS 2025 attendance, the SAB expects around 300 guests at the event.

A photo booth will be available from 6 to 7. Pictures can be saved instantly with a QR code.

Aside from the eye-catching styles, musicians and dancers showcasing their culture will also perform at the event. Cardinal Bhangra and the Dazzling Cardettes are two of the eight groups that will liven up the event with their artistic talents. It is also worth noting that this IFS will have more dance performances than last year.

Enchanted forest decorated cookies will be offered to guests during the show’s intermission.

Just like every other year, the event planners of the SAB worked hard to showcase each culture accurately and stylishly. Saucedo Rodriguez started planning the event in January 2025, shortly after last year’s IFS ended.

“I emphasized the music this year [more] than last year because I just want to make sure I get that as accurate as possible,” said Saucedo Rodriguez. “I don’t want to play a song for a region that doesn’t even belong to that region. So, just the attention to detail, I did differently.”

The show will end at 9 p.m.

Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson / The Louisville Cardinal