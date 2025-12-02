By Jai’Michael Anderson

The University of Louisville has hired Kathryn “Katie” Cardarelli as provost and executive vice president, U of L President Gerry Bradley announced, Dec. 2.

Cardarelli joined U of L in April 2024 as dean of the School of Public Health and Information Sciences. She was appointed as interim provost in March 2025, following former president Kim Schatzel’s resignation.

“Since Dr. Cardarelli arrived on U of L’s campus, she has, time and time again, proven her talents as an innovative, forward-thinking and strategic leader in higher education,” wrote Bradley in a university-wide email.

Cardarelli has over 10 years of experience in higher education, holding several positions at the University of Kentucky. Notably, at UK, she served as senior associate provost for administration and academic affairs before coming to U of L.

Cardarelli received her Master of Public Health degree from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. Cardarelli then earned a doctorate in epidemiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and completed the Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine fellowship at Drexel University.

According to President Bradley, Cardarelli’s research has centered on community-engaged approaches to reduce chronic diseases in rural and urban communities.

As interim provost, she has played a key role in the development of the university’s 2026-30 Strategic Plan, increased support for educators as they navigate legislative and policy changes and the development of the Student Success Task Force, which uses informed data and real-time problem-solving to improve student success, said Bradley.

He said her priorities will continue to focus on student success and will continue to develop a strategic plan to dramatically increase retention.

“The value Dr. Cardarelli brings to this position cannot be overstated, and we look forward to seeing her vision for UofL come to life in the short and long term,” said Bradley.

Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson / The Louisville Cardinal