Natalie Harris

The University of Louisville chapter of the Society of Women Engineers has grown to over 20 members who say the community is essential to their success in STEM fields.

Women represent only 16% of engineers, making community and mentorship networks crucial for success in the male-dominated industry. Founded in 1950, SWE works to empower women in engineering careers, expand the profession’s positive image and demonstrate the value of diversity while working toward gender parity and equality.

SWE provides members with professional development workshops, networking with mentors and peers and career resources, including job placement services. Members can apply for scholarships and awards while building a supportive community that helps women navigate and succeed in the male-dominated engineering industry.

Civil engineering sophomore Karly Keller, an SWE executive board member, says the organization has been crucial to her personal and professional development.

“It provides a space where we can support each other’s growth,” said Keller. “I love the fun events, but I also appreciate studying and networking with other women engineers. It’s where I’ve developed professionally while finding the community I need to succeed.”

Monthly chapter meetings offer something for everyone, including casual gatherings like pumpkin decorating and career-focused lunch sessions with industry professionals.

Members also organize study groups and volunteer at local middle schools to spark interest in engineering among younger students.

Jackie Bruggemann, a sophomore electrical engineering major and committee chair for SWE, believes the organization offers something truly special.

“It’s special because it’s a safe space for women in engineering to find support,” said Bruggemann. “In a male-dominated field where you might be one of a handful of women in class, having that community is invaluable.”

Meetings are open to all U of L students, regardless of their major and gender; times and locations can be found on their Instagram.