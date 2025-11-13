By Oriane Dancler

Every year, dozens of students put their hats in the ring to earn the coveted title of Homecoming king and queen. Although some may dismiss the honor, the winners hold the weight of becoming role models for students at the University of Louisville.

This year’s queen, Essence Leslie, and king Ayodeji Agbola, embody the leadership qualities that crowned them in late October.

Leslie is an accomplished senior at the University of Louisville, majoring in business administration and double-minoring in marketing and management. Leslie is a Fall 2023 initiate of Delta Sigma Theta and currently serves as the National Panhellenic Counsel president.

Beyond the university, she continues to uplift the community as a member of the Juneteenth festival planning committee, a role she has held since the summer of 2023. In addition to event planning, she is also a real estate agent. Leslie was on the Dean’s List from Fall 2022 to Spring 2025 and is a Louisville Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Scholar.

“I wanted to put myself out there in a way I never had in high school,” Leslie said.

Agbola is a thriving pre-med senior majoring in public health with a minor in biology. He is a Spring 2023 initiate of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He has been an active member in the NAACP since his sophomore year, in which he served as membership chair.

At U of L, Agbola is a Whitney M. Young Scholar and was on the Dean’s List from Spring 2023 to Fall 2024. He is a 2025 Scholar Bowl champion and NPHC Alumni scholarship winner.

“I didn’t run for myself,” he said. “I ran for my chapter to bring Alpha Pi a win,” he said.

Homecoming royalty reflect on their victories

The moment Leslie and Agbola were crowned was a moment of pure excitement. The stadium was filled with cheers and admiration to congratulate their accomplishment.

“It was just nice to know all my hard work paid off,” Leslie said.

Ayodeji described the win as a breath of fresh air. He shared the moment with his line brother and another member of his chapter. Being able to share that moment with important people meant a lot to him.

They do not view this as a win because of popularity, but because of four years of hard work. The two emphasized that they are more than just the labels people put on them.

They see the success as an opportunity to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about people of color.

“People try to discredit people of color by saying, ‘it’s (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) [programs], that’s why they are here,’” said Agbola. “But DEI doesn’t win you homecoming king.”

Looking toward the future, both plan to continue making an impact long after graduation. Leslie plans to continue on her path as a relator full-time and hopes to build her own real estate brokerage. Agbola plans to continue his education in medical school and become a physician.

Photo by Oriane Dancler / The Louisville Cardinal