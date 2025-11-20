By Derek DeBurger

No. 21 Louisville cruised to an easy victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

On sight

The Cards wasted no time at all getting going Wednesday night, bucking their season trend thus far.

After falling behind 7-6, Louisville went on a 13-0 run to take the lead and never look back.

Morehead knocked down a three-pointer to save face, but it only made Louisville’s overall run to end the quarter 23-3.

Louisville led 29-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals defense kept going strong in the second, but through the middle of the quarter their offense took a slight dip.

But Elif Istanbulluoglu hit a shot to end the nearly three-minute drought, followed by a triple from Reagan Bender to kick the scoring into high gear.

Bender would hit another three to end the half at the half-century mark.

Louisville went into the break up 50-22.

Bolted shut

The game was already more or less over, but Louisville came out of the locker rooms and destroyed all hope for the Eagles.

The third started with a barrage of threes from whoever was willing to throw their hat in the ring.

The latter half of the period saw the opposite, as the Cards dominated inside the paint and got whatever they wanted.

The final period of play was just a televised practice.

Jeff Walz emptied the bench and gave some of the younger players game experience.

To highlight how little the game mattered by this point, the Eagles scored the final six points of the game in just over two minutes of play.

Louisville won handily 96-49.

No resistance

Louisville played probably their best game of the season against what is easily the worst opponent they’ve faced.

Seven different players reached double-figures in points with Anaya Hardy getting the first double-double of her career.

As a team, the team shot the lights out, hitting 54% from the field and 38% from deep.

The only real complaint that can be taken away is the 16 fouls as a team, but even that’s not a horrible amount.

Louisville is now 4-1 on the season.

Photo Courtesy / Taris Smith / Louisville Athletics