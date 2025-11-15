By Derek DeBurger

No. 20 Louisville implodes as they fall at home to the Clemson Tigers.

Slow, but not steady

With their pride hurt, Louisville looked a bit out of sorts to start.

Clemson easily took their first drive into the red zone, only going backwards twice. After a defensive stand the Tigers were forced into a field goal.

Louisville’s offense provided nothing, going three-and-out their first go at things.

Clemson came up short their next drive, and the Cards were finally able to do something.

Miller Moss was able to find some medium-range passes to advance down the field, and Cooper Ranvier hit a career-long 51-yard field goal to tie the game.

A handful of terrible drive passed for both teams, then the Cards had a three-and-out they would take all day. After a 37-yard pass to Chris Bell, Duke Watson took a try at the endzone followed by Moss who would sneak it in for a touchdown.

But the extra point clanked off the goal post, only giving the Cards a 9-3 lead.

A couple of drives later Watson fumbled deep inside of Louisville territory. One play later, Clemson was able to score and take a one-point lead.

After some rough clock management by Jeff Brohm, Louisville trailed 10-9 at the half.

No nose goes

Louisville looked like a brand new team out of the break, giving the ball to Keyjuan Brown and getting out of the way.

On the opening drive, Brown had 46 yards all by himself. The possession was topped off with a trick play from Caullin Lacy to a wide open Nate Kurisky in the end zone for a 16-10 lead.

The two teams then traded long drives that ended in field goals, keeping the gap at six points.

Clemson would keep the good times going with another long, drawn out drive. But Louisville’s defense would stiffen up, stopping the Tigers on four goal-to-go plays.

The Cards then kept the fireworks going with a first down run by Brown, but a questionable flag brought the play back and pinned Louisville deep. From there the Cards went three-and-out.

The Tigers found life again off of a 46-yard run from Adam Randall to get back into the red zone. This time Clemson would not be denied, and a touchdown would give them a 20-19 lead.

Running out of time, the Cards ran another trick play to Lacy, who picked up 48 yards into field goal range. But after two stuffed runs and a terrible sack on third down, the field goal attempt grew to 50 yards.

But Ranvier shanked the kick, keeping the score at one point.

Clemson tried to kill the clock, but went three-and-out before they could do much. On the ensuing punt, the snap was fumbled and recovered by the punter, allowing T.J. Capers to trip him up for the turnover on downs.

With the ball in chip shot range, all the Cards needed to do was run the clock down a bit and kick the game-winner. But a false start, two-yard loss and unsportsmanlike penalty pushed the Cards way out of field goal range.

On third-and-29, Antonio Meeks bailed Louisville out with a 14-yard reception on what looked like a stuffed play.

With a 46-yard kick incoming, Brohm trotted out Nick Keller for his first attempt under 50 yards this season. The kick was way off, and all hope looked lost.

Clemson went three-and-out and the Cards got one final chance. But the offense floundered, and the game fell out of reach.

Louisville lost 20-19.

Malpractice

Louisville is now out of the picture for the ACC championship. Their only postseason hopes lie in a bowl game.

The Cards have outgained every single opponent this season, but terrible self-inflicted wounds have cost them three of those games.

Whether it be turnovers against Virginia, poor offense at the worst time against Cal or poor coaching decisions and penalties against Clemson, Louisville keeps shooting themselves in the foot.

What makes this season even more disappointing is how fantastic the defense has been. All offseason the biggest question mark was Ron English’s ability to field a competent unit, and he has answered the call and then some.

What was supposed to be a given in Brohm’s offenses and quarterback whispering has been a massive letdown. Even as the offense and Moss have improved as the year has gone on, the weapons around him being put to use is devastating.

For now Louisville is 7-3 on the year and 4-3 in the ACC.

Photos by Vinny Porco