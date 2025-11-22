By Derek DeBurger

No. 6 Louisville overcame a rough first half to defeat the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Hoops Classic.

Louisville avoided becoming the first ranked team to lose to an unranked opponent this season.

Ready or not

After getting the first points of the game on three free throws from Isaac McKneely, Louisville was outmatched physically.

After Mikel Brown Jr. went 1-for-2 at the line himself to take a 4-2 lead, Cincy went on a 13-0 run.

During the run, Louisville looked uncomfortable in a way they haven’t looked all year. The whistle may not have been going the Cards’ way, but the lack of physicality compared to the Bearcats’ extreme physicality was the difference.

They were finally able hit their first field goal of the game over seven minutes in when Aly Khalifa found a cutting Brown for a layup.

This was the spark Louisville needed, as they locked down on defense and got great play from the backcourt to go on their own 11-0 run to take a one-point lead.

J’Vonne Hadley soon after took a shot to the head and had to be pulled for the rest of the half.

The Cards kept the game close, but Hadley’s absence was noticeable. Louisville had lost the momentum and needed a great effort from Ryan Conwell to keep it close.

Louisville ended the half down 32-28.

This was the first game all season the Cards have trailed at the half.

Squared up

Louisville was instantly more ready for the second half.

On top of getting a good look at the rim for Conwell in the first possession, Louisville met Cincy’s physicality.

The game was back-and-forth, but the Cards were finally able to take back the lead with a couple of free throws from Adrian Wooley.

Kesean Pryor’s presence in the second was huge for shoring up Louisville’s defensive intensity.

But the exiting of Baba Miller with an injury was the real game changer. The Cards already held the lead, but without Miller’s scoring output Cincy was hopeless on the offensive end.

Louisville strung together an 11-3 run to take an 11-point lead with under six minutes left.

Khalifa checked back in and the Louisville defense dropped back off, but Brown then took over the game. It seemed like every big bucket the Bearcats hit Brown answered with one of his own.

Louisville won 74-64.

Passed the test

Louisville came into the game unprepared, lost the foul battle and had a terrible offensive game plan in the first half.

And they still won by double-digits.

There are clearly a lot of things Louisville needs to work on, but their talent shined through.

Conwell carried the offense in the early goings and ended with a game-high 25 points and five rebounds.

Brown was able to shake off an awful first half and close the game out with 22 points, six assists and five boards.

Hopefully Louisville will take away that they need to up their intensity on defense. They’re not as skilled on that side of the ball as they were a year ago, and the best way to make up for that is being physical.

Louisville is now 5-0 on the season for the first time since 2019.

Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson