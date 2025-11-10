By Diana Runkel and Gillian Mathauer

The Flea Off Market was hosted in Louisville this past weekend. It offered residents and visitors a two day pop-up event at The Smoketown Flea, located at 817 Logan Street. The market took place on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event brought together a variety of collectors and small businesses, continuing its role as a community marketplace in the city.

Founded in 2011, The Flea Off Market has become a recurring event in Louisville’s small-business and arts scene. While it is known best for its outdoor pop-up markets in the NuLu neighborhood, the event occasionally relocates, as it did this past weekend.

Admission to this event was free. The market featured a range of vendors selling vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, art, coffee, oils and many more products. Organizers estimated between 100-200 vendors participated in showing off their craft.

In addition to shopping, visitors had access to several food options. This helped create a causal environment that encouraged people to stay and explore. The Flea Off Market describes itself as “a community showcase of artists, craftpersons, collectors, entrepreneurs, farmers, food trucks and musicians,” highlighting the diversity of local talent and small businesses that come together to create the colorful environment.

Looking ahead, The Flea Off Market has the Holiday Bazaar and Flea Valentine Market scheduled for 2025 and 2026, respectively. The Bazaar will take place at the Mellwood Art Center, located at 1860 Mellwood Ave. from Dec. 13-14. Admission to these events is free, and visitors are encouraged to check their official website and social media pages for details.

Markets like The Flea Off Market reflect a growing interest in local and handmade goods in Louisville. They provide opportunities for small entrepreneurs and creators who may not have a permanent storefront, while giving visitors a place to enjoy local artistry.

Ultimately, The Flea Off Market continues to serve as more than just a pop-up market, it’s a celebration of Louisville’s creative community.

Photo by Mel Banta / The Louisville Cardinal