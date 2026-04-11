By Roxy Osborne

Human-sized bat wings and a tree of hair were only the tip of the iceberg of the creativity on display at the Hite Art Institute’s Sculpture Program Exhibit. University of Louisville undergraduate students in ART 106, 321, 521 and 523 have their art shown at the 2801 Gallery building on 2801 South Floyd St.

The exhibit is contained in one room, with over 15 pieces by student artists. Entry was free and not limited to U of L students and faculty. The exhibit was open from March 21 to April 11.

Artists connect to their pieces

Artists picked what they considered to be their best work for the exhibit. Izzy Hofmann, a student in ART 521, chose their piece for personal reasons.

“As a transgender person, I have this deep spiritual connection to the world around me,” said Hofmann. “Spiritual healers and leaders have this deep, rich history that’s largely been erased.”

Hofmann’s fascination with angels kick-started the creation of the art piece. To him, angels are “divine in their monstrosity” and are the epitome of how subjective beauty standards can be.

The prominently featured shelf was found on the side of the road by Hofmann. Wanting to give it new life, they painted it red and incorporated it into the piece. The cat in the middle has Hofmann’s testosterone injections in it.

“I’m loudly trans. There are people who have made up their minds about what it means to be trans, but it’s a deeply personal, complicated thing.”

Statues reflect artists’ thoughts

Gracie Silvia, a student also in ART 521, constructed a large display using a variety of materials.

Silvia’s piece is deeply rooted in the idea of finding self-acceptance. For them, this comes in a variety of forms.

“It’s about the way I was raised, and the struggle that came with that,” said Silvia. “Going into the art world, for me, was also really hard to accept.”

The unreliability of the wood structure is meant to contrast with the sturdiness of the metal beams, keeping the main figure standing.

“The materials I used matter to me a lot,” they said. “They’re all repurposed and scrapped. It represents the resourcefulness that comes from poverty.”

More student work

Hofmann and Silvia were joined by other creatives to participate in the gallery. More artwork can be viewed below.