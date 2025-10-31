By Beth Przybylski

Are you a student at the University of Louisville looking for help exploring careers, finding internships or preparing for your job search? The Career Center offers a variety of resources to help you reach your goals.

All undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students can utilize its services for free.

Dominic Cassiere, M.A.Ed., is a coach at the Career Center. Cassiere works with all Communication and Criminal Justice majors, along with students in the College of Education and Kent School of Social Work.

“My job is to help students find jobs or whatever that next step is after they graduate. I am able to help them with anything career preparation or development related,” he said.

UCC serves nine of the university’s 12 colleges. But all areas of study can find support on campus.

College of Arts & Sciences, School of Dentistry, College of Education and Human Development, Kent School of Social Work, School of Medicine, School of Music, School of Nursing, School of Public Health and Information Sciences, and Graduate School. J.B. Speed School of Engineering: Office of Cooperative Education and Career Services. College of Business: Ulmer Career Center. Brandeis School of Law: Office of Professional Development.

The Career Center also serves alumni.

“The Engineering Career Center and Business Career Center can help alumni at any stage in their career – for example, twenty years down the road. At the University Career Center, we can help alumni up to two years post-graduation,” Cassiere said.

Meeting with your coach

In order to start exploring career options, including first-years and sophomores, students can schedule an appointment with their assigned career coach.

“That is where we are able to talk about ‘what are your interests, what are your passions, have you thought about what you want to do yet. Or are you somebody that is still trying to figure out their way?’ Either way, I am able to help with every single step of that,” said Cassiere.

Each career coach is assigned to students based on their course of study. You can find out who your coach is by checking the CardSmart website.

Resources and programs

Career coaches visit classrooms to give presentations, host resume workshops, and lead information sessions for specific classes and organizations. They can also assist with graduate school applications, searching for jobs and exploring your major or career.

You can discuss a wide variety of topics with your assigned coach in a on-on-one appointment. These topics may include mock interviews, resumes, cover letters and personal statements.

“Besides meeting one-on-one with a career coach, students can take career assessments offered through the Career Center. These assessments are based on personality, interests, strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

“The assessments ask you different questions and then gives you suggestions for majors and career paths that might be a good fit,” Cassiere said. “It also helps you see what types of jobs you may enjoy or find most rewarding. There are also some great online resources where students can explore career options even without taking the full assessment.”

Mentorship programs

Cassiere says the center does not currently have a mentorship program.

“We are in the development stage, and there is still a lot of work to be done. We are currently working with the U of L alumni office to build those relationships and see if there are any alumni willing to serve as mentors or guides, someone students can talk to about their career goals or ask questions about working in the field.”

“The School of Business Center Center already has a mentorship program in place, so business majors currently have access to that opportunity,” he said.

The Career Center’s resources and services are available to all students, whether they are online, commuter, nontraditional, or full-time students.

Advice for overwhelmed students

Cassiere encouraged students not to overthink the process and to take things one step at a time.

“Never be too worried about your first job because you’re not going to be stuck in that job forever,” Cassiere said. “You can use it as a steppingstone to a better opportunity or to figure out what career path is the best fit for you.”

He also recommended that students meet regularly with their career coach to talk through their goals and uncertainties. Career coaches can help students explore their options and identify opportunities that match their interests and skills.

Students are encouraged to connect with the Career Center early and meet with their career coach as often as needed. The Cardinal Careers website offers a variety of resources that aid students in every part of the job hunt. It includes major and career exploration tools along with networking and interviewing tips.

For students who are unable to make it to campus, the Career Center also offers virtual meetings and online materials to ensure everyone has access to support.