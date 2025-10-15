By Nick Metzger

Sandwiched between popular chain restaurants in Cardinal Towne is Fire Oven Pizza, a place very popular among University of Louisville students. Many students go on weekends or busy weeknights. They enjoy the casual atmosphere, the televisions for sports, and the pool table in the back. Many students also enjoyed an alcoholic beverage here, at least up until a week ago.

Last week, Fire Oven Pizza had its liquor license suspended after officials investigated and found evidence of underage drinking on the premises. This is not a new problem for restaurants, especially ones so close to a college campus. Their license was suspended the night of Oct. 2, forcing the restaurant to halt alcohol sales while the case is being looked over. They are still allowed to serve food, but a substantial hit to business is always possible in a situation like this.

Students who frequent Fire Oven have already noted a difference in the atmosphere and the number of customers.

“I essentially live right next to it because I live at Card Towne, and it already seems like there are less people there. I don’t know if it’s only because of the suspension, but I was in there last night and it was dead,” said UofL junior EJ Sloop.

Fire Oven shares the street with various chain restaurants like Jimmy John’s, Insomnia Cookies, Qdoba, and more. Some students noted that their ability to sell alcohol differentiated them from the other restaurants.

“If they don’t get their license back, it will definitely change things, especially because they are the only restaurant on that row of places that served alcohol. It was a go-to spot for a lot of people and now they’re just going to find other options,” said UofL junior Ginny Duncan.

Some students thought things would drastically change, while others seemed to think the restaurant would rebound with time.

“I think it will take a little bit of time, but I don’t think people are just going to stop going there. People are still going to want to get pizza late at night, and even if they don’t drink there, I’m sure people will just have drinks beforehand and then go there,” said Sloop.

Even though they cannot serve alcohol at the moment, Fire Oven Pizza has many food options to promote instead. They serve classic pizza but also serve pizzas with an Indian twist, like a Chicken Tikka Masala pizza and a Butter Chicken pizza. Many students said they liked the food and the extensive menu options. They also liked the different budget options like a combo including two large slices of pizza and a drink for five to seven dollars depending on the toppings.

Many drinking age students understood why the restaurant had to get their license removed, even if it was personally disappointing. They found it reasonable that the risk of serving alcohol to minors was not worth it, even if it meant they personally could not get alcohol there anymore.

Time will tell if students find another go-to place for late nights or if they continue to support Fire Oven Pizza, and whether or not they get their license back is still up in the air.

Photo by Josie Simpson/The Louisville Cardinal