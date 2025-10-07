By Ava Walker

It’s midnight in a dim theater, and a crowd embellished in fishnets, corsets, and glittery heels, yells in unison, “Say It!” Toilet paper rolls fly through the air, and glow sticks illuminate the rows of seats, all rituals for celebrating an all-time cult classic.

This year marks 50 years since The Rocky Horror Picture Show premiered in theatres, and to celebrate, members of the original cast have been traveling for a 50th Anniversary Tour, which took a pit stop here in Louisville, at the Louisville Palace.

Rocky Horror is more than a unique exploration of science fiction. The film is a humorous love letter to the 1930s horror and 1950s sci-fi films, being in itself a provocative twist on the roles of Doctor Frankenstein and his monster. But beyond that, it defies gender stereotypes through androgynous fashion and embraces sexual liberty.

For five decades, it has set an example of unapologetic self-expression and forged a queer safe haven. Looking at its massive and devoted fan base, it’s hard to believe the film flopped when it was first released. In fact, it did so poorly it was pulled from most theatres in a matter of weeks. However, die-hards kept returning, and late-night screenings spread across the country—now, half a century later, the tradition is still ongoing.

The viewer experience is a large part of what keeps fans coming back to Rocky Horror screenings. Audience shout backs and props not only make audience members a part of the performance, but create an electric atmosphere that bonds them together. Another exciting element is the shadow cast, who reenact the film onstage and add their own comedic elements.

This adds a layer of originality to each and every screening. First-timers who attended the event at the Louisville Palace felt immersed by the sense of community and carefree environment.

Younger generations can especially benefit from the film’s shameless self-expression. For many of us, the film is a beacon of hope and a reminder that there is a place for everyone. As the sweet transvestite Dr. Frank-N-Furter says, “Don’t dream it—be it.”

Photo by Ava Walker / The Louisville Cardinal