By Natalie Harris

Over half a million dollars. That’s raiseRED’s impact last year. Every dollar went directly to help children fight cancer and blood disorders.

As the University of Louisville’s largest student-run philanthropic organization, raiseRED has funded over $5 million in patient care and research since 2014.

Half of the organization’s funds support immediate patient needs at Norton Children’s, including fully stocked snack carts, games, toys, pill-swallowing assists, a portable remission bell, and Luna, a specially trained emotional support animal.

The other half funds critical research for developing new treatments at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

Abby Greene, communications director of raiseRED, has been involved with the organization throughout her college career as a staff member and executive board member.

“It has been the most meaningful and rewarding experience of my college career,” Greene said. “This position has developed my leadership and interpersonal skills in a way that benefits my future career as a marketer.”

For students interested in getting involved, raiseRED offers an opportunity to make a difference. Students can register for raiseRED’s annual 12-hour marathon that celebrates everyone who has contributed to the cause. Registration costs $20 until Dec. 3 and $25 from Dec. 4 to Jan. 22.

Registration for the Feb. 21 marathon opens Oct. 13. The marathon runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dancers raise a minimum of $200 to participate in an action-packed day featuring games, activities, a silent disco, inspiring speeches from families and doctors, and more.

Reagan Cariño serves as raiseRED’s Morale Coordinator and has found her involvement with the organization deeply rewarding.

“I went in my freshman year scared because I didn’t know anyone, but throughout the marathon, everyone bonded,” said Cariño. “It was by far the most amazing experience. The joy and excitement that raiseRED provides is special. I think as many people should participate just to experience that excitement.”

Several raiseRED events are coming up in October:

Monday, Oct. 13 (7 to 10:30 a.m. Purple Lot) – Commuter Lot Tabling

Thursday, Oct. 16 (7 to 10:30 a.m. Purple Lot) – Commuter Lot Tabling

Friday, Oct. 17 (6 p.m. Trager Stadium) – Field Hockey Student Night

Wednesday, Oct. 29 (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. SAC116) – Registration Party

Thursday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m. Lynn Stadium) – Women’s Soccer Student Night

RaiseRED hopes to break last year’s record of over half a million dollars at the 2026 marathon. You can find more information about raiseRED here.