By Josie Simpson

On Oct. 8, President Gerry Bradley will be officially inaugurated as the 20th President of the University of Louisville.

Bradley received his Bachelor of Dental Surgery in Cork, Ireland, a Master of Science degree from The Ohio State University, and a doctorate in dentistry from the University of Bern, Switzerland.

He moved to Louisville with his wife and five sons after serving as Chair and Professor of Developmental Sciences at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Bradley joined the U of L staff as Dean of the School of Dentistry in August 2016. He had served as the University provost since 2022 and executive vice president since 2023. In these positions, he oversaw all U of L colleges, schools and deans.

Bradley became president on March 26, 2025, after his predecessor, Dr. Kim Schatzel’s abrupt departure. The sudden change in leadership shocked many, as the Board of Trustees approved Bradley’s nomination minutes after accepting Schatzel’s resignation

Bradley has held the role for eight months. In this time, he has navigated House Bill 4, developed Strategic Plan 2026-2030 and maintained a stronger on-campus presence than previous administrations.

The university will hold the inauguration at 1 p.m. at L&N Stadium, originally scheduled for Grawemeyer Hall. A reception will follow at 2 p.m. at Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club. The university has invited all faculty, organizations, chapters, athletic teams and sports clubs to attend.

Photo by Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal