By Kylie Cox

On Oct. 18, Louisville’s own streetwear brand, Louisville Love, transformed an open-warehouse space on Baxter Avenue into a celebration of local creativity and community.

The heart of the event was the over 300 hand-picked garments from Louisville Love’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The event featured T-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, beanies and a few reissued hometown jerseys from their last drop. Each rack carried the same authentic spirit that the brand has become known for: merging fashion with a strong sense of Louisville pride.

One key activity was the live screen-printing by Katherine Knudsen of Heritage Print Shop, where visitors were encouraged to bring garments from their own closets to have the brand’s select logos printed on the spot. The interactive setup invited customers to become part of the creative process and it made each piece feel more personal.

Adding to the experience, the event featured live DJing that filled the space with music that perfectly matched the brand’s vibe. Guests enjoyed locally sourced matcha, coffee and cookies, balancing the busy atmosphere with an autumn feel. Every detail within the set up felt intentional and merged streetwear culture and Louisville’s warm sense of community.

For those looking for something a little more permanent, local tattoo artist @kerstintattoos offered live tattooing. Attendees were given the chance to walk away with a piece of Louisville art that will last a lifetime.

The event perfectly captured what Louisville Love stands for: collaboration and authenticity. By partnering with local makers and artists, the brand turned a typical shopping event into a full-scale creative experience that highlighted the talent that makes Louisville unique.

If you missed it in person, the remaining garments from the F/W 2025 collection will be available online. Stay up to date with future events and releases by following @louisvillelove_ on Instagram.

Photo by Kylie Cox / The Louisville Cardinal