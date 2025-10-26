The Cardinals followed up their impressive road win against the second-ranked Miami Hurricanes with another win against conference opponent Boston College.
Check out some photos from Opinion Editor Vinny Porco, and Staff Photographers Nolton Alfred and Harrison Plank.
Teammates Caullin Lacy and Chris Bell celebrate Lacy’s 22-yard receiving touchdown during Louisville Oct. 25 conference matchup against Boston College, Oct. 25, 2025. (Harrison Plank / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville football Head Coach Jeff Brohm runs his team onto the field before an Oct. 25 conference matchup against Boston College, Oct. 25, 2025. (Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville receiver Caullin Lacy dives for a touchdown catch from Miller Moss in an Oct. 25 conference matchup against Boston College, Oct. 25, 2025. (Nolton Alfred / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville running back Kejuan Brown races towards the endzone with teammate Nate Kurisky following closely behind at the end of an Oct. 25 ACC game against Boston College, Oct. 25, 2025. (Harrison Plank / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville linebacker Kaleb Perry runs into the endzone with teammates after intercepting a Boston College pass on Oct. 25, 2025. (Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville kicker Cooper Ranvier is hoisted up by teammates after hitting a 41-yard field goal on Oct. 25 against Boston College, Oct. 25, 2025. (Nolton Alfred / The Louisville Cardinal)
Boston College quarterback Grayson James attempts to audible over a roaring Louisville crowd, Oct. 25, 2025. (Harrison Plank / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville defensive lineman Jordan Guerad sacks Boston College quarterback Grayson James at the end of an Oct. 25, 2025 conference game. (Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville defensive back JoJo Evans Jr. celebrates with teammate Antonio Watts after a big defensive play against conference opponent Boston College on Oct. 25, 2025 . (Nolton Alfred/The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville returner Caullin Lacy elects to let a kickoff sail overhead in a matchup against Boston College on Oct. 25, 2025. (Harrison Plank / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown passes the U of L sideline on the way to a 67-yard rushing touchdown against Boston College Oct. 25, 2025. (Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville quarterback Miller Moss is focused in an ACC conference game against Boston College on Oct. 25, 2025. (Nolton Alfred / The Louisville Cardinal)