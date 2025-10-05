By Cardinal Photographers
The Cardinals received their first loss of the season Saturday night in a game that went down to the wire.
Check out some photos from Opinion Editor Vinny Porco, and Staff Photographers Nolton Alfred and Harrison Plank.
Louisville receiver Chris Bell shows love to Louisville football fans after a receiving touchdown. (Vinny Porco/The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville lineman Rasheed Miller stands in front of thousands of fans on every side. (Nolton Alfred/The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville receiver Chris Bell outruns a Virginia defensive back on the way to a receiving touchdown. (Vinny Porco/The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville defensive back Tayon Holloway gets pumped up with teammates. (Harrison Plank/The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville football manager Zephian Wade removes his bracelet to give to a young fan. (Vinny Porco/The Louisvillle Cardinal)
Quarterback Miller Moss runs back to Louisville’s sideline after throwing a touchdown pass to Chris Bell. (Nolton Alfred/The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville offensive lineman Rasheed Miller celebrates a rushing touchdown. (Vinny Porco/The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville tight end Jaleel Skinner extends his hands to catch a pass. (Harrison Plank/The Louisville Cardinal)
Virginia running back J’Mari Taylor scores a rushing touchdown to seal a win over Louisville in overtime. (Vinny Porco/The Louisville Cardinal)