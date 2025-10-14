By Lizzie Sexton

When the weekend hits, and you need to unwind from your responsibilities, check out Louisville’s nightlife scene.

The city of Louisville offers an abundance of fun and lively bars. Whether you are looking to socialize, dance, listen to live music, or have a more relaxed night, Louisville’s nightlife has something for everyone.

The classic Thursday night bar and card favorite is the Granville Pub, also known as Granny.

Granny, conveniently located in Old Louisville, is great for a social night. With both inside and outside hanging out areas, you can find yourself there at any time of the year.

Erynn Floyd, a senior at the University of Louisville, loves Granny’s and its proximity to campus. She loves the karaoke, college and trivia themed nights.

“(It) helps create a friendly and inviting atmosphere that students want to be a part of,” she said.

Do not forget about their affordable drinks and great food. For many students, Granny’s is the place to be.

Looking for an Irish pub? While there are many on Baxter Avenue, Oshea’s takes the cake.

Oshea’s has a cheerful energy and local charm. While their drinks and food might not be the cheapest, the environment makes up for it. Find a lot of familiar faces there and check out their multiple patios.

Former U of L student Josh Jones loves O’Shea’s because of the atmosphere and good vibes.

“The different sections allow you to socialize without feeling crammed to one particular spot of the bar,” he said.

To either hang out, watch a sports game, grab some food, or listen to live music, Oshea’s has your back. But make sure to bring $5 on Saturday for your cover.

Fourth Street Live also has much to offer. With its various bars, restaurants and even holding many concerts, you can find what you want on Fourth Street.

Its vibrant environment serves as the perfect place for a night out. One of their most popular bars is PBR which is a cowboy bar.

They have a mechanical bull and have weekly specials you need to check out. The energy in this downtown Louisville spot is unbeatable. For dining, drinks, live music, and much more, find yourself on Fourth Street Live which is about 10 minutes from campus.

A little farther from campus, Tin Roof can be a great place to socialize and meet new people. When it comes to a lively environment with live music, Tin Roof is great. Along with the bar inside, Tin Roof has an outdoor patio. Check out their happy hour specials and events such as music bingo, thirsty Thursday karaoke, trivia night and more.

The energy of Louisville’s night life keeps students busy and has tons of options. Whether you are looking for trivia, karaoke, a place to grab a drink, or dance, there is a spot for you. When you are ready for a study break, grab some friends and head to these popular attractions