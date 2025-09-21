By Jai’Michael Anderson

The University of Louisville Police Department Crime and Fire Log now shows that five rapes have been reported within the first month of classes this year.

According to the log, the most recent instance occurred on Aug. 29 at the Brexx. The report was submitted on Sept. 15. Records show that the suspect has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

The Cardinal first reported on this string of crimes on Sept. 12. All four of the cases detailed in the article have been updated since publication.

The log now shows that the Aug. 17 statutory rape is unrelated to any university employees or students.

Additionally, according to the log, ULPD has identified suspects involved in the incidents that occurred on Aug. 24 and 31.

The Cardinal has submitted open records requests for information on each of the cases. The university has yet to provide further details.

This is a developing story. More information will be made available as provided by the university.