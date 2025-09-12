By Jai’Michael Anderson

There have been four reports of rape on the University of Louisville’s campus since the beginning of the fall semester. In that time frame, UofL students have not received RAVE Alerts on any of the incidents.

Here’s what we know.

The University of Louisville Police Department made two rape-related arrests last month, according to the ULPD Crime and Fire Log.

One arrest was made on Arthur Street for statutory rape and tampering with physical evidence on Aug. 17. Another occurred in Unitas Hall at 5:43 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Days later, another incident reportedly happened in Kurz Hall on Aug. 24 between 1 and 6 a.m. The UofL Police Department is still searching for the suspect.

Most recently, a student reported that they were raped in Unitas between 6 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. No arrests have been made yet.

The university uses an alert system called RAVE to inform those on campus about emergencies and situations that may affect class and work schedules. Students usually receive texts and emails about various crimes and severe weather threats through the system.

However, the university has not informed students of the rapes despite multiple instances, with two ongoing cases this semester. According to Interim Vice President of Communications and Marketing John Karman, students have not received notice because the alerts are only issued when there is an imminent or ongoing threat to the university community.

The Cardinal has submitted an open records request to the university for more information. The story will be updated with suspects’ descriptions and identities of the arrested individuals.

File graphic / The Louisville Cardinal