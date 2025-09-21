By Cardinal Photographers
The Cardinals took home a Week 4 win against the Bowling Green Falcons to improve to a record of 3-0.
Check out some photos from Opinion Editor Vinny Porco, and Staff Photographers Nolton Alfred and Harrison Plank.
U of L student runs out onto the field before the football team carrying a Villens flag. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Standout teammates Isaac Brown and Clev Lubin run out onto the field together. / Photo by Harrison Plank
A close-up of Louisville quarterback Miller Moss lining up under center. / Photo by Nolton Alfred
Louisville linebacker TJ Quinn races to recover a Bowling Green fumble. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown celebrates with his teammates during a productive rushing game. / Photo by Harrison Plank
Offensive linemen Rasheed Miller and Pete Nygra embrace each other after a touchdown. / Photo by Nolton Alfred
Clev Lubin gets hang time after swatting a pass from Bowling Green quarterback Drew Pyne. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Bowling Green quarterback Drew Pine lets off a backfoot throw after being pursued by Jordan Guerad and company. / Photo by Harrison Plank
Louisville receiver Dacari Collins endeavors to catch a pass while teammate Nate Kurisky watches intently. / Photo by Nolton Alfred
Nick Keller sets a school record with his 57-yard field goal. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Clev Lubin flexes after tackling Bowling Green running back Kaderris Roberts. / Photo by Harrison Plank
Freshman running back Braxton Jennings tries to extend his rush for a touchdown amidst being tackled by a Bowling Green defender. / Photo by Nolton Alfred
Louisville football Head Coach Jeff Brohm expresses frustration to a nearby referee. / Photo by Vinny Porco