By Kylie Cox and Josie Simpson

Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond returned this September for another four-day takeover of the Kentucky Exposition Center fairgrounds. Once again, it proved why it has become the city’s premier music, bourbon, and food festival. With massive crowds pouring in from across the country, the festival boasted one of its most ambitious lineups yet, blending classic rock giants, country staples and emerging voices across multiple genres.

We spent the opening and closing days of the festival soaking in the sounds, flavors, and experiences that made Bourbon & Beyond 2025 unforgettable.

The Artists

Even with only three days at the festival, the range of performances we witnessed was staggering.

Thursday kicked off with high energy: we caught Benson Boone commanding the Oak Stage with his infamous backflips. Later, homegrown members of Cage the Elephant had everyone in the audience screaming the lyrics back at them. After the sun set, headliners The Lumineers had the crowd in a swaying trance.

Saturday brought the many themes of rock through the decades. Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band took us back to 1965 ‘Beatlemania’ with his groovy vocals. Jack White followed with an electric, psychedelic set that felt like it ended too soon. As night fell, Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson serenaded the audience with his 6-string.

Sunday, we saw the typical Bourbon & Beyond diverse lineup. We stumbled into the tail end of Megan Moroney blessing our ears. Then, we were taken back to the ‘90s as the crowd belted the lyrics to Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls. Closing the festival was folk-singer-turned-comedian Noah Kahan, who opened his set with All My Love and quickly reminded everyone why the crowd stretched as far back as it could go. He joked about being entranced by the Ferris wheel, then left us in tears with Homesick.

The Food

Bourbon & Beyond’s food game this year was as strong as its music. Instead of sticking to the typical concession fare, the festival leaned heavily into creative comfort food.

Thursday, we traveled to one of New York City’s most popular pizza places, Prince Street Pizza. The $17 price tag stung, but the richness made every bite worthwhile. We gave it a 9 out of 10.

Saturday, we ventured to the classic carnival food, fried pickles. The breading was crisped just right, while the seasoning hit every taste bud in your mouth. If that wasn’t enough, it also included homemade spicy ranch. We gave it a 10 out of 10, mainly because it was only $7.

Sunday’s choice was complimentary catering for all Bourbon and Beyond staff. They had everything from New York strip to seven variations of pies. Most importantly, it was free! We gave it a 10 out of 10.

Beyond the Music

Bourbon was, of course, everywhere, but it found the spotlight at the Fork & Flask stage.

Thursday, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw threw some glasses back with Chris Blandford for 4th and Pour.

Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear appeared with Chef Ed Lee to discuss the role agriculture and bourbon play in shaping the identity, economy, and sustainability of the Commonwealth.

Sunday, beloved comedian Jim Gaffigan brought us laughs, stories, and bourbon insights. He is now an expert, as he began his own bourbon company, Fathertime. Gaffigan discussed the evolution of his bourbon business and his always-growing love for stand-up comedy. He also says, “L’s up!”

Final Thoughts

This year’s Bourbon & Beyond reinforced why it has become one of the most unique festivals in the country. From the thunder of Jack White to the folk charm of Noah Kahan, from New York City pizza to complimentary catering, the experience was more than just a lineup; it was a cultural tapestry woven together by music, food, and community.

Louisville once again proved that Bourbon & Beyond is exactly what its name promises: bourbon, yes, but also so much more.