By Josie Simpson

18-year-old Michael Tedder was arrested hundreds of miles away from the University of Louisville, after making threats of mass violence against the school.

On Sept. 12, between 1 and 2 p.m., the U of L Police Department received the threat via phone call and traced it to North Carolina. The threat was related to the Charlie Kirk posters that were on campus.

At 4:43 p.m., the Davie County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from ULPD regarding the threats.

Deputies traced the threats to a residence on Bingham & Parks Road in Advance, North Carolina.

Shortly afterward, deputies identified Tedder as the source of the threats and arrested him.

Authorities charged him with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and booked him into the Davie County Jail without bond.

Authorities have not disclosed whether they found any detailed attack plans.

The investigation is ongoing.

In a Sept. 19 statement to The Louisville Cardinal, U of L Communications Specialist Amanda Carroll said, “The threat was related to the posters that had been placed on campus. We are grateful to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this matter.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.