By Vinny Porco and Harrison Plank
The Cardinals won their first game of the season home at L&N stadium Friday night. They beat the Eastern Kentucky University Colonels commandingly with a final score of 51-17.
Check out some photos from Opinion Editor Vinny Porco and Staff Photographer Harrison Plank.
Isaac Brown runs off the field with teammate Antonio Meeks after scoring a rushing touchdown. / Photo by Harrison Plank
Louisville football Head Coach Jeff Brohm voices his frustration to a nearby referee. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Receiver Chris Bell helps teammate Caullin Lacy from off the ground. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Defensive lineman Clev Lubin celebrates a sack with his teammates. / Photo by Harrison Plank
Transfer defensive back Rodney Johnson celebrates a sack by jumping in the air. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Louisville transfer Quarterback Miller Moss rushes into the corner of the endzone for a touchdown. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown leaves a trailing EKU player in the dust on the way to a rushing touchdown. / Photo by Harrison Plank
Louisville star running back Isaac Brown breaks off for a rushing touchdown. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Teammates Miller Moss and Isaac Brown celebrate a touchdown. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Corey Gordon accompanies teammate Caullin Lacy to the endzone for a punt return touchdown. / Photo by Harrison Plank
Quarterback Miller Moss rushes into the corner of the endzone for a touchdown. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Edge rusher AJ Green rounds the corner to sack EKU quarterback Myles Burkett. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Louisville football Head Coach Jeff Brohm disagrees with the call on the field. / Photo by Harrison Plank
Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown trots into the endzone for a touchdown with nobody around him. / Photo by Vinny Porco
Edge rusher AJ Green collapses on EKU quarterback Myles Burkett. / Photo by Harrison Plank