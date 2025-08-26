By Derek DeBurger

The start of a new season brings with it the same dreams of offensive fireworks, hard-nosed defense and a new trophy in the case.

But these reflections are mirrored onto a different schedule of opponents each season.

The first step on the path to the promised land is the EKU Colonels. Here to talk about the game from his perspective is Caleb Wells, the Co-Sports Editor of Eastern Progress.

There’s no getting around the elephant that is this being an FCS-FBS matchup. EKU wasn’t too competitive a year ago in those types of games. Is there any reason to think this will be different?

EKU is coming off a great season in 2024 and made an FCS playoff appearance, but yes, you’re correct, EKU did lose all their FBS matchups last year. I will say, that was before EKU found their identity in the run game, but hard to say that EKU would have won those games. EKU is always a team that will play you tough, though, and I expect them to be a little tougher than maybe most U of L fans expect.

Focusing in more on the FCS, EKU is coming off of another playoff appearance under Walt Wells and they’re one of the handful of teams just outside the preseason FCS top 25. How optimistic are you about the upcoming season and, if this game is a blowout, how much do you feel you can learn about the Colonels against Louisville?

I feel optimistic coming into this year; I feel like Coach Wells is in a good position to coach the team and run the scheme he wants. Though we’ll never say never, it is hard to believe they’ll come out and take down an FBS opponent week one. I think they’ll have a respectable outing, and have a good opportunity to see what works and what doesn’t and get them a step closer to finding their identity for this season.

Matt Morrissey is gone, but EKU was more of a ground and pound team anyway. Do you expect more of a conservative approach with trying to break in a new quarterback or could you see the Colonels taking a few shots against a secondary with a lot of question marks around it?

You’re absolutely right, Derek, EKU is very much a ground and pound team, and I expect that to continue this season. EKU found much more success when they established the run and allowed that to set up passes for Morrissey. EKU did lose their leading rusher from a season ago, but last year’s backup and now starter, Brayden Latham, is not to be joked about. Latham is 5-foot-11 and weights 220 pounds and possesses explosive speed.

With a new QB at the helm for this season, I expect Latham to be the center of EKU’s game plan with a few play action shots mixed in. They’ll want to get Myles Burkett comfortable and the best way to do that is to hand the ball off to the always steady Latham.

This latest round of realignment has focused mostly on the big brands in power conferences, but there have been seismic shifts in the group of six and FCS, too. In your opinion, do you think EKU is trying to position itself for a move to the MAC or Conference USA, and is that a good idea?

I think EKU could definitely be pushing for a move to Conference USA because of their storied FCS history and success. However, I will say, that’s precisely the problem, a lot of that is “history.” Until last season’s late magic, there were many students that wanted to see Wells packing his bags. I think he’s done a great job and has warranted more time, but EKU would have to consistently sustain last year’s level of play to earn their spot in Conference USA of the MAC.

Is there anything you want to tell me that I didn’t ask about?

I think another interesting storyline for this game could be EKU’s defensive backs versus U of L’s wide receivers. Forgive me if I’m simply uneducated on the WR room over in Louisville, but coming into this season it doesn’t appear that U of L has any home run hitters at that position, while DB is one of EKU’s strongest positions. EKU’s DB room is led by Vito Tisdale, a former Kentucky Wildcat that also spent time in Boulder, Colorado playing for Coach Deion Sanders. Tisdale is a savvy vet coming off a great season that could give U of L’s wide receivers some trouble.

I’d say another point of interest has got to be someone I’m sure you all rave about, Isaac Brown. While EKU has a solid pass rush, they certainly struggled against the run at times last season, and it would not be a shock to see Brown gash them for some big plays throughout the course of the game.

Finally, what’s your prediction for the game? Who wins and what’s the final score?

Though I believe my Colonels will give it everything they have and learn some valuable lessons that will help them throughout the course of the season, I am gong to say U of L takes the win. I’ll say Louisville wins the game 24-13.

