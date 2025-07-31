By Derek DeBurger

The 2025 ACC preseason media poll was released Wednesday, with Louisville being picked fifth.

Louisville received 2,370 total points with no first place votes from any of the 183 media voters.

Clemson was the resounding favorite, receiving 3,083 total points with 167 first place votes.

This is the second consecutive season the Cards were picked fifth in the preseason poll with no first place votes.

But Louisville has done better than projected in every season under Jeff Brohm.

In 2024, Louisville finished tied for fourth in the final ACC standings, and in 2023 Louisville was picked eighth in the preseason poll but finished as the conference runner-up.

Louisville continues their streak of not receiving any votes to win the conference dating back to 2018. The last time the Cards got any first place votes in the media poll was 2017 with seven votes, with 2016 being the only other year with any first place votes at just one.

Photo by Vinny Porco