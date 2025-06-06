By Derek DeBurger

In front of a sell-out crowd, Louisville downs the Miami Hurricanes in game one of the Super Regionals.

The Cards are now just one win away from their sixth ever trip to the College World Series.

High energy

After an uneventful first inning, the Canes gave the Cards a scare in the top of the second.

Patrick Forbes got the leadoff batter out, but then walked the next two and hit another with a pitch to load the bases. But Forbes struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.

The Cardinals offense then kept the fireworks going, with Garret Pike taking just one pitch to put a run on the board with a solo home run. Jake Munroe then hit his own solo shot to put the Cards up 2-0.

Back on defense, Forbes had a similar outing in the third. After punching out the leadoff man a hit by pitch, extra base hit and a walk loaded the bases back up. Miami got on the board with a sacrifice fly, but another strikeout got Forbes out of another jam.

Fortunately for Louisville, the offense kept humming.

After loading up the bases themselves, Pike brought two runs home and reached base on an error. Then Munroe ran it back with a three-run homer to put Louisville up 7-1.

The onslaught was too much, and Miami was forced to dip into their bullpen after less than three innings pitched.

Once again, Forbes was determined to raise the stakes. A leadoff out followed by a walk and later a double put two runners in scoring position. But Forbes remained calm, and recorded another strikeout to end the inning.

Louisville added to their lead, bringing Matt Klein home on a SAC fly from Munroe to push the lead to seven runs.

From the fifth inning on the game shifted into more of a pitchers’ duel.

Forbes was pulled for Brennyn Cutts in the sixth inning, and he pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.

Justin West closed the game out, pitching two innings without giving up a run and just one hit in spite of a weather delay.

Louisville won 8-1.

No FEMA needed

Louisville remains undefeated in the 2025 NCAA tournament, having won their first four games.

Miraculously, Louisville is also 4-0 all-time against Miami in the tournament, as well.

The introduction of a lights out pitching staff to Louisville’s baseball team is what has carried the Cards to an undefeated record thus far, but the explosion of the offense makes the Cards look near unbeatable.

Munroe led the team by going 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI. Klein was a nice Robin, batting 2-for-4 with a walk.

Forbes recorded nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched, with the staff combining for 12 totals Ks.

Louisville has put themselves in fantastic shape to return Omaha, as 70% of Super Regional hosts advance and 79% of game one winners advance.

The last CWS appearance for the Cards was in 2019.

First pitch for game two of the Supers is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Photo Courtesy // Lillian Camp, Louisville Athletics