By Hevin Ramsey

Last Thursday, the University of Louisville hosted a “Red and Black on the Green” luncheon showcasing Black-owned vendors and businesses at the University Club. Sponsored by the University of Louisville Black Faculty/Staff Association, this is the latest in a series of events honoring Juneteenth, celebrating the anniversary of the order by Major General Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for 250,000 slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865.

U of L President Kim Schatzel and Lee Gill, Vice President for Institutional Equity released a statement on the Holiday on June 14th.

Two years ago, June 19 officially became a federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 arrival of federal troops on that date in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed. Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) honors the end to slavery in the United States, a full two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Lincoln. Juneteenth is a day to pause, reflect and educate ourselves about the events, and as a community of educators, learners, and researchers, commit ourselves to the relentless pursuit of inclusion and equity. We invite you to join us to pause, reflect and educate ourselves further. For a list of Juneteenth events, please go to: Events — Office of Institutional Equity. Kim Schatzel, PhD President Lee Gill Vice President for Institutional Equity

The next event in the 2023 Juneteenth Keynote events is a talk with Dr. Terrell Lamont Strayhorn, a prolific and influential scholar in the fields of education, psychology, and the academic study of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB).

File Photos // Hevin Ramsey, The Louisville Cardinal //