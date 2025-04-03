by Sydney Ball
The School of Music Opera Theatre performed twice for audiences last month. These performances, which took place on March 21st and March 23rd, included three one–act operas.
I was able to attend on the 23rd, with this being my first experience seeing opera performances. Despite having seen depictions of opera in media before, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Given that this was an opera theatre performance, I expected to see storylines, but they had more depth than I had previously imagined.
Triangle by Tony Solitro, based on a play by Jane Martin. In this opera, the characters Joyce and Arthur are engaged, but their relationship is troubled. They are involved in a love triangle, in which Arthur is being seduced by the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite.
The plot of Triangle is quite outlandish. While trying to wrap my head around it, though, I felt that it provided commentary on a lack of self–worth. I watched as two women argued to a man—who had very little to say to defend himself—about why he should choose one of them over the other. It was frustrating to watch this in a fictional world, given how often this situation happens in our real world. I wished that I could tell Joyce not to accept such a disrespectful fiancé. With that in mind, I believe that this opera reminds the audience not to accept disrespect from their partners.
Rapture by David Wolfson follows the character Sylvia and her daughter Holly. These two have had a strained relationship, with Holly leaving home at the age of 16. However, they were brought back together due to Sylvia’s belief that the world would soon end. With emotions running high, Sylvia and Holly argued about their past differences while waiting for the rapture.
As I understood the opera, Sylvia began falling out of touch with reality due to circumstances that made her unhappy with the one she lived in. One of these circumstances was the passing of Holly’s father. Although Sylvia had a somber tone about the rapture, she also seemed eager to be reunited with him in the afterlife. While this could not happen, what Sylvia expected to be a few minutes of being reunited with Holly turned into a chance for a much longer reconnection. This story served to tell the audience not to let pessimism control their lives, and to appreciate the people and things that we have with us in the present.
The Impresario by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart featured a libretto by Stephanie the Younger and updates by U of L lecturer Michael Ramach. This comedic opera takes place in the office of an opera company’s impresario—a person who organizes and finances concerts, plays, or operas. Joined by his assistant, Luke, the impresario meets with an agent, Ira Yodel, to watch the auditions of two potential lead actresses for an upcoming opera. The first to audition is Dena Diva, Ira Yodel’s wife and an already–accomplished prima donna. Afterwards comes Donna Prima, a young up–and–coming opera singer. Diva and Prima begin a rivalry in the office, fueled by Prima and Yodel’s not–so–hidden affair. The confrontation results in the impresario choosing to resign from the company.
From this opera, I didn’t gather quite as serious of a message. It was a performance that made the audience feel impressed, just as Dena Diva and Donna Prima hoped to impress the impresario. At the same time, it also made members of the audience laugh.
I would recommend attending the School of Music operas to other students. It was a short, but enriching and stunning event. The first two operas lasted roughly 20 minutes each, followed by a brief intermission. The final opera was no more than 40 minutes, with the total performance time reaching an hour and a half. Given what students can take away from being in the audience, I believe that this is a sweet spot.
As previously mentioned, there were deep meanings for the audience to search for and relate to. I’ve given my own interpretations of the operas, but other audience members surely found other takeaways. There were also lighthearted, fun moments. Most importantly was the ability to appreciate the talent and work of the performers. I was shocked to remember that I was watching students. They gave me the impression that they had years of professional experience performing. I would encourage other members of the U of L community to find time to watch a future performance, to appreciate and support these students!