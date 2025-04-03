I was able to attend on the 23rd, with this being my first experience seeing opera performances. Despite having seen depictions of opera in media before, I wasn’t sure what to expect . Given that this was an opera theatre performance, I expected to see storylines , but they had more depth than I had previously imagined.



Triangle by Tony Solitro, b ased on a play by Jane Martin. In this opera, the characters Joyce and Arthur are engaged , but their relationship is troubled. They are involved in a love triangle, in which Arthur is being seduced by the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite.



The plot of Triangle is quite outlandis h. While trying to wrap my head around it, though, I felt that it provided commentary on a lack of self – worth . I watched as two women argued to a man — who had very little to say to defend himself — about why he should choose one of them over the other. It was frustrating to watch this in a fictional world , given how often this situation happens in our real world. I wished that I could tell Joyce not to accept such a disrespectful fiancé . W ith that in mind, I believe t hat this opera reminds the audience not to accept disrespect from their partners.



Rapture by David Wolfson follows the character Sylvia and her daughter Holly. These two have had a strained relationship, with Holly leaving home at the age of 16. However, they were brought back together due to Sylvia’s belief that the world would soon end. With emotions running high, Sylvia and Holly argue d about their past differences while waiting for the rapture.