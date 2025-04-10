By Derek DeBurger

Everyone knows that April showers bring May flowers, but the spring also gives the first hint of the fall with the football team’s annual spring game.

What is just a practice with a little bit of pomp and circumstance gives fans their first chance to see the new look Cardinals squad.

But new faces mean new questions, so I’m here to tell you how to look for the answers to all the questions you might have.

Quarterback

It seems like a yearly occurrence at this point, but the starting quarterback is all but certainly going to be a one-year rental.

USC-transfer Miller Moss is going to be the big man on campus, and there’s a lot to work with. Moss looked fantastic at times last season, he played under famed quarterback whisperer Lincoln Riley and scornful fans may remember him setting a USC record with six passing touchdowns in his first start against Louisville in 2023.

However, the bad was ugly. He’s a slight passer who threw way too many interception before getting benched after nine games, and he did so with one of the most talented receiving corps in the country.

To come to Moss’s defense, USC’s offensive line was terrible a year ago, and he had the shortest time until pressure reached him in power conference football.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jeff Brohm and Brian Brohm can coach him out of some of his bad habits while playing to his strengths, as they already have a great track record of doing so.

Behind Moss is Brady Allen, Deuce Adams and Mason Mims, none of which are expected to push for the starting spot come week one.

Some positive buzz has circulated about Allen and Adams from spring practice, with Allen’s buzz dying down the further into the spring. Look to see which is the first to replace Moss and who looks like they have a command of the offense.

Which Receivers step up?

Louisville is projected to have one of the best offenses in the country next season, with a strong O-line and weapons galore at the skill positions.

But outside of stars like Isaac Brown, Duke Watson, Caullin Lacy and Chris Bell, who will emerge as another viable target?

Kris Hughes is someone I would expect to fill that role, but he’s hurt and will likely not play in the spring game.

In his stead, I want to see if Jaleel Skinner will step up at Tight end or if JoJo Stone, Antonio Meeks or T.J. McWilliams separate themselves as a clear third option at wide out.

Will there be any pass rush?

This will be hard to tell given the nature of the spring game, but I am worried about the Cards’ ability to get in the backfield and pressure quarterbacks.

The interior defensive line and line backing corps look strong, but who will rush the edge?

Wesley Bailey, Clev Lubin and Kalib Perry look like the biggest contenders to try to replace the production of Ashton Gillotte, but who will step into that role and how effective will they be?

If none of the transfers cut it on the edge, I wouldn’t be shocked to see TJ Quinn, Stanquan Clark or T.J. Capers slide over and give it a go.

Cornerback

There are a lot of questions in the secondary, and they’re not with the safeties.

I have no idea who to even highlight to look out for because I have no idea who will shine. Rodney Johnson and Rae’mon Mosby have been getting lots of reps with the first team in spring practice, but I expect to see constant rotation at that position to see who works the best.

Jabari Mack, Justin Agu and Antonio Harris could all line up against the starting receivers Friday, with Harris being one of the more notable options as a freshman corner out of Male High School.

It also wouldn’t be too shocking to see Ron English try to limit the number of corners on the field, going heavy with three safety sets. In that event, look to see if Blake Ruffin or Corey Gordon fill that third safety role.

Do any home-grown players step up?

Since Brohm has taken over the program, Louisville has lived and died in the transfer portal. The Cards haven’t neglected traditional recruiting, but it clearly hasn’t been their primary focus.

With year three of the Brohm-era coming up, it’s coming time to start seeing the development of players who’ve stuck with the program bear fruit.

Selah Brown is a local kid who’s commitment some years ago was big news and a sign in the right direction. He’s bulked up significantly since joining the team, and he’s at the point where solid contribution would be expected.

Woo Spencer is another local player with a lot of fan fair, having flipped initially from Kentucky on signing day two years ago. Spencer is younger than Brown, but meaningful snaps from both would be a good sign for the staff’s ability to recruit and develop, and development is a necessity with how this staff has recruited high school since arriving.

Jaden Minkins and Adonijah Green are other players who have spent the duration of their college careers in the Derby City who I would like to see take steps forward and play more prominent roles.

The spring football game will be Friday at 6 p.m.

Photo by Vinny Porco