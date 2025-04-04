By Sara Montoya

U of L’s new president, Dr. Gerry Bradley, spoke with the media at Grawmeyer Hall on Thursday. This marks his second public relations event as president, although he has sent email communications to students and faculty since his appointment.

He first addressed the confusion surrounding former president Kim Schatzel’s resignation and his sudden promotion, acknowledging the university’s “longstanding practice of not commenting on personal matters” and the need for more transparency from university leadership. He also clarified that he was unaware of the timeframe in which the Board of Trustees received Schatzel’s resignation and subsequently voted him in as president.

Future plans and development

Bradley emphasized his commitment to further developing U of L as a campus, community, and hub for innovation. As for a general vision of the future, the president explained that he had a unique perspective given that he has already been at U of L for nine years and the current strategic developments were administered by his office when he was Provost.

He cited current projects such as Speed School’s new engineering building and plans for a new research center on the Health Science campus in the fall as being a testament to the university’s progress.

He also outlined plans to further expand U of L Health and research initiatives, praising the institution’s $188 million in funding. He reaffirmed the university’s mission stating, “Our goal is to achieve preeminence as a premier research metropolitan urban university.”

Federal regulations and university impact

With significant changes to federal policies affecting key areas of university operations, questions have arisen about the future of international student affairs. Bradley emphasized that this issue is personally important to him, having been an international student from Ireland.

He reported that, so far, no U of L students have been impacted by sudden visa revocations or arrests. However, he noted that some students have been denied entry at immigration despite holding valid documents. He reassured that the university is prepared to help in any way, stating that “the international student affairs office is working very closely with all the students about giving them support and advice.”

Bradley also reaffirmed his support for free speech, saying that no student, international or not, should fear exercising their right to have a voice.

Concerns are also growing over the impact of new state laws like HB 4, which dismantles diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Bradley pledged to keep supporting an inclusive community. He acknowledged that U of L, along with other institutions in the Commonwealth, is still working to understand the bill’s language and its legal implications but emphasized that the university will continue prioritizing a culture where everyone feels included.

Research funding has also been heavily targeted by the federal administration, with new policies that could slash funding for the National Institutes of Health. This impacts university research nationwide, including at U of L. When asked about the potential effect, Bradley explained that the policy could reduce the university’s grant from 57% to 15%, pending Senate approval in October.

He also noted the temporary hiring freeze enacted in late February as a protective measure amid fiscal uncertainty.

“I can’t predict what I can’t predict, but we’re doing a lot of scenario planning,” Bradley said. “We’re trying to be strategic and find ways to protect our people as best we can.”

Connecting with the campus community

Bradley expressed his commitment to open communication between his office and the campus, mentioning his plans to meet with students regularly to address any questions or concerns. He said he didn’t want to be hidden in his office and would try to walk around campus as much as possible.

“I’m going to endeavor to be more visible and interact with the community; as I told McConnell Scholars this morning, the most fun part is meeting with the students,” he stated.

Enrollment and retention efforts

The president reaffirmed his commitment to student success, highlighting it as the backbone of the university’s overall achievements. Despite U of L breaking enrollment records for the upcoming fall semester, he remains focused on further increasing enrollment and graduation rates. He also pledged to expand support services, emphasizing the importance of helping students complete their degrees and transform their lives.

“I’m ready and excited to go forward,” said Bradley. “People change, but our mission does not.”