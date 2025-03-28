By Jai’Michael Anderson

Gerry Bradley released his first university-wide statement as UofL president on March 27. He addressed concerns about the recent change and stated the goals of his administration.

“I want to assure you today that the University of Louisville is in a very good place, and my goal is to ensure that our significant positive momentum continues,” said Bradley.

“Being accessible and visible will be top priorities for me in this new role. Look to see me on campus and out in the community. I will soon embark on a listening tour as I want to hear your voices and opinions about UofL and what we can do to make it even better.”

With Bradley’s appointment as president, Kathryn (Katie) Cardarelli who was named interim Executive Vice President effective May 1, will begin her role immediately. Dr. Kathy Baumgartner will take her place as Interim Dean of the School of Public Health and Information Sciences.

University leaders have been hit with many questions, given the quick turnaround in leadership. Eugene Mueller, Chair of the Faculty Senate and Trustee, provided comments on several points that have risen out of the recent shake up in presidency in an email to the faculty senate.

The Board’s governing document, Redbook, requires the Board to consult with a faculty committee composed of representatives from each academic unit to appoint a new president as stated in article 2.1.

According to Mueller’s message, there was a lack of faculty consultation, however, he specified through email to The Cardinal that shared governance was upheld despite this.

“Deliberations were by the trustees with legal counsel. The Chair of the Faculty Senate, the Chair of the Staff Senate, and the President of SGA were fully involved because we are trustees. No others were involved in our discussions,” said Mueller to The Cardinal.

“The trustees engaged in thorough deliberations as a plan of action emerged and then evolved through our discussions. The final actions considered the ramifications in every sphere, including shared governance.”

Bradley’s appointment was born out of The Board’s concerns with having two simultaneous interim holders of the university’s top executive positions; the provost and president. He added that each interim replacement would lack detailed knowledge of UofL’s full range of planned initiatives and experience in such high positions at a university.

“The situation was far from ideal,” said Mueller to The Cardinal.

The quick turnaround in leadership has raised many questions among students and faculty. Many wonder why former president Kim Schatzel resigned so suddenly.

Mueller addressed this lack of reason in his email.

“The resignation is a personnel matter that involves the privacy of the affected person, and individual trustees do not comment on personnel matters,” said Mueller. “Such comment can only come either from Dr. Schatzel or the Chair of the Board of Trustees.”

President Bradley and Chair of the Board of Trustees Diane Medley will attend next Wednesday’s faculty senate meeting to discuss goals and answer questions.

Photo by Vinny Porco // The Louisville Cardinal